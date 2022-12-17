Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologise for its role in slavery but activists, officials and residents of the Caribbean countries are calling "for true reparatory justice" not just the long overdue apology.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte plans to speak in the Netherlands on Monday as members of his Cabinet give speeches in seven former Caribbean colonies, including Suriname.

The symbolism around crimes against humanity is controversial everywhere, and debates over Monday's ceremonies are roiling Suriname and other Caribbean countries.

Dutch colonisers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery.

In Suriname, activists and officials say they have not been asked for input about the apology, and that's a reflection of a Dutch colonial attitude.

What's really needed, they say, is compensation.

In 2013, the Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom made a list of requests, including that European governments formally apologise and create a repatriation programme for those who wish to return to their homeland, which has not happened.

"We are still feeling the effects of that period, so some financial support would be welcome," said Orlando Daniel, a 46-year-old security guard and a descendant of slaves.

Suriname is an ethnically diverse country where roughly 60 percent of its 630,000 inhabitants live below the poverty line, and 22 percent identify as Maroon — ancestors of slaves who escaped and established their own communities.

Dutch slave-trading history

The Dutch first became involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the late 1500s but did not become a major trader until the mid-1600s, when they seized Portuguese fortresses along Africa’s west coast and plantations in northeastern Brazil.

Eventually, the Dutch West India Company became the largest trans-Atlantic slave trader, said Karwan Fatah-Black, an expert in Dutch colonial history and an assistant professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Hundreds of thousands of people were branded and forced to work in plantations in Suriname and other colonies.

Portugal became the first European country to buy slaves in West Africa with help from the Catholic Church in the 1400s, followed by Spain.

Some experts argue that large-scale sugar production in what is now Brazil then gave rise to the Atlantic slave trade that saw an estimated 12 million Africans transported to the Caribbean and the Americas over some 400 years, with at least 1 million dying en route.

Britain was among the first countries to ban the slave trade, in 1807.

Dutch slavery continued until 1863.