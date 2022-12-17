Saturday, December 17, 2022

Power restored to almost 6 million in last 24 hours:Zelenskyy

Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours after massive Russian strikes against the electricity generating system, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

"Repair work continues without a break after yesterday's terrorist attack," he said in a video address.

Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine

Air raid sirens have wailed across Ukraine a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure, officials said.

"Please go to the shelters!" Kiev's military administration said on Telegram.

As the Ukraine conflict nears its 10th month, air raid alerts go off almost every day due to Moscow picking up missile and drone strikes after an explosion on October 8 damaged Russia's key Kerch Bridge connecting the country with the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia: Targets were Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military

Russia's defence ministry has said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday.

"As a result of the strike, the transportation of weapons and ammunition of foreign production has been thwarted," it said, adding that Ukraine's plants producing weapons, military equipment, and ammunition had been disabled.

Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine

Emergency crews have pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

The missile was one of what Ukrainian authorities said were 16 that eluded air defences among the 76 missiles fired yesterday in the latest Russian attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Governor Valentyn Reznichenko of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Kryvyi Rih is located, wrote on Telegram that "rescuers retrieved the body of a 1-1/2-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket.”

In all, four people were killed in the strike, and 13 injured — four of them children — authorities said.

Over 14M tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: Türkiye

More than 14 million tonnes of grain have been carried by 556 ships via the Black Sea grain corridor, which Türkiye helped broker earlier this year in a bid to avert a potential food crisis amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports continues. Up until today, 556 grain-loaded ships left Ukrainian ports. 560 ships went to Ukrainian ports for shipment," the Turkish National Defence Ministry said in a statement.

This July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

