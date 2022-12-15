A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the US has killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.

Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night.

The punishing storms barrelled eastward on Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier.

The system spun off a suspected tornado that killed a woman on Wednesday in southeast Louisiana's St. Charles Parish and another that pummeled parts of New Orleans and neighbouring Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes — including areas badly damaged by a March tornado.

Forecasters said a severe threat of more tornadoes would continue overnight into parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

New Orleans emergency director Collin Arnold said business and residences in the city suffered significant wind damage, largely on the Mississippi River's west bank. One home collapsed.

He said four people were injured there, adding, "The last word we had is that they were stable."

"Several homes and businesses have suffered catastrophic damage," the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement from that large suburb west of New Orleans.

It took hours for authorities to find the bodies of a mother and child missing after a tornado swept away their mobile home on Tuesday in Keithville, south of Shreveport.

"You go to search a house and the house isn't even there, so where do you search?" Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters, noting the challenge faced by emergency responders as he toured a 1.6-kilometre path of destruction in rural Keithville.