Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed creating a trilateral union with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to resolve gas sector issues as Russia faces the European Union’s imposed price cap on its oil and an embargo on its crude oil exports by sea.

On November 28, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Moscow, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials.

During his meeting with Putin, as Russian news agency Interfax reported, the Russian leader suggested forming a “trilateral [gas] union” and Tokayev responded positively, saying, “Why not?”

Tokayev said Putin would call the Uzbek president to discuss the proposal.

Following the news of the proposal, Tokayev’s spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, posted a clarification on Facebook , saying that discussions of a trilateral union were in order to coordinate the transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin believe that it is necessary to conduct detailed negotiations with the participation of experts from three countries to find a rational solution to this problem, taking into account the interests of all parties,” Zheldibay said.

However, Uzbekistan has shown resistance to the idea from the outset. In an interviewwith the Kun.uz news website published on December 7, Uzbek Energy Minister Jorabek Mirzamahmudov said that his country would not give up its national interests in exchange for natural gas.

“We will never compromise our national interests. Even if we [agree to receive natural gas from Russia], we will proceed via commercial sales contracts. We will not allow any political conditions to be imposed in return,” he said, adding that Uzbekistan will agree to get natural gas from Russia only “at a reasonable price”.

The Kremlin on December 8 denied intentions to impose political terms.

“Nobody is talking about gas in exchange for political concessions. This is not being discussed in the context of the idea of creating this union,” the TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Peskov noted that creating a gas union implies coordinating the actions of countries in commercial interests. “Work continues in this regard,” he said.

“The countries are interested in coordinating their actions on the further laying of transport routes, on determining further directions for the development of gas infrastructure, on meeting their domestic needs for natural gas and here everything is quite closely intertwined,” he added.

