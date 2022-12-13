WORLD
Canada to remove military from sex offence investigations
Defence Minister Anita Anand presents report in parliament which cuts military's role in probing allegations of sexual misconduct, including some against high-ranking officers.
Anita Anand's report says the military "must address potential issues" including cases taking place outside Canada. / Reuters Archive
December 13, 2022

Canada's defence minister has agreed to remove the military from investigating and prosecuting alleged sexual offences in the armed forces to ensure trust in the probes, one of several recommendations made in an independent report this year.

Previous promises of reform have fallen flat but "this time is different," Defence Minister Anita Anand told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are here with a road map for progress."

Canada's military has been under pressure in the face of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years, including some against high-ranking officers.

Anand presented a report in parliament, vowing to move forward on all 48 recommendations former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour made in late May in response to the allegations.

Anand's report, which also pledges a review of military colleges and their culture, set no time frame to implement key recommendations, and Anand said some will take years.

Her report said she expects the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces to remove themselves from investigating and prosecuting sexual offences.

She gave no time frame but her report said the military "must address potential issues" including cases taking place outside Canada.

Complexity and jurisdictional issues

In the past year the military has referred 57 sexual offence cases to civilian police, military officials told a briefing on Monday. Civilian police declined to handle another 40 cases, officials said, citing reasons such as case complexity and jurisdictional issues.

"There are challenges ahead," Anand said on implementing the recommendations. "Culture change will not happen overnight and it cannot happen from the top down. It will only succeed if it is a team effort."

Speaking before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Arbour accused members of the military involved in investigating and prosecuting alleged sexual offences of "dragging their feet" on transferring files to civilian authorities.

"There's nothing complicated about that," she said. "The civilian jurisdiction already exists: It's just a question of exercising it."

Arbour said she was disappointed by how much of the report's plans were for internal reviews and change, which she said miss her point and the need for the armed forces to open up to external scrutiny and input.

SOURCE:Reuters
