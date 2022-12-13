Thousands of Congolese refugees have rallied in Rwanda’s Nyamagabe district to protest against what they described as the silence of the international community over the killings of their Kinyarwanda-speaking relatives in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The refugees living at the Kigeme Refugee Camp brandished placards with messages criticising the international community.

Since March, DR Congo troops have been engaged in an offensive against M23 rebels in North Kivu province.

The protests came on the back of the recent large-scale massacre of nearly 300 civilians which authorities in DR Congo attributed to M23 rebels in Kishishe in North Kivu.

“We denounce the silence and hypocrisy of the international community about the ongoing genocide against Tutsi in the DRC,” one protestor shouted.

Faustin Kalisa, another protestor, who said he fled DR Congo after facing threats on account of his Tutsi ethnic identity, wondered when security will be restored to their country and they manage to return.

“We denounce the ongoing genocide. We live a difficult refugee life, and our relatives back home are being killed. It is a worrying situation, and you wonder for how long it will go on,” Kalisa said.

'Endless refugee life'