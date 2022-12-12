Peru hasn't had much political stability over the last three decades.

With frequent changes in the leadership, a host of investigations into alleged corruption and many scandals have dominated the political scene in the South American country of more than 33 million.

Now as Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, has given in to protesters' demands by announcing on Monday in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections, the situation in Peru presents a complex picture.

The backstory

Boluarte wasn't even in the race to take over as the country's president, let alone being the first woman to ever rule Peru. But how things turned out on Wednesday last week, it left many perplexed.

It all started with Congress scheduling a vote to see whether Pedro Castillo, who was the president at the time, could be impeached on charges of corruption.

Castillo, meanwhile, called for the dissolution of the Congress in an attempt to thwart the impeachment vote, installing an emergency setup.

READ MORE:Peru President proposes moving elections forward amid protests

However, what Castillo miscalculated was the reaction his move would get. It was seen as shocking, even by those who were his allies, and eventually, the vote went ahead, resulting in his removal from office and paving the way for Boluarte to take charge.

Difficult first days in office

When Boluarte took charge, she hoped to be allowed to hold the office for the remaining three and a half years of her predecessor, Castillo's, term.

But that changed soon after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for several days, demanding Boluarte's resignation and a new call for elections to replace her and Congress.

Giving in to the protests, Boluarte proposed the scheduling of general elections for April 2024, marking a reversal from what she had previously stated.