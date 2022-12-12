Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Armenia continues to fail in fulfilling its obligations to normalise bilateral ties.

“Armenia continues to fail to fulfil its obligations in all three main areas of interstate normalisation, that is, the signing of a peace treaty, the delimitation of borders and the opening of regional communications,” Bayramov said at the foreign ministers meeting of the EU's European Partnership initiative in the Belgian capital Brussels on Monday.

Bayramov said that the progress achieved in bilateral talks remains limited despite their increasing dynamism.

“Armenia still has not completely removed its illegal armed groups from the territory of Azerbaijan. Likewise, Armenia artificially delays the re-establishment of communication links and renounces the establishment of unimpeded communication between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” Bayramov added.

Saying that the next stage of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan will take place in the coming weeks, Bayramov noted: "Bilateral negotiations have started on the text of the peace treaty, which will be one of the important outcomes of the Brussels meeting on August 31.”

Bayramov also commented on the topic of ethnic Armenians living in Azerbaijan, saying that Baku intends to reintegrate citizens of Armenian origin living in liberated lands into society by ensuring they have “the same rights and freedoms as all Azerbaijani citizens.”

“The role of certain third parties in promoting Armenia's vengeful behaviour is also of serious concern, as it encourages Armenia to intensify its military provocations and belligerent rhetoric,” he added.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan calls on Russia to name liberated settlements correctly