Three young boys have died after falling into an ice-covered lake in central England at the weekend as an Arctic blast sent temperatures tumbling across the UK.

Police said on Monday that the boys - aged 11, 10 and 8 - were pulled from the lake in Solihull in critical condition on Sunday, along with a 6-year-old, and taken to a hospital.

The youngest remained in critical condition at the hospital, police said. "Sadly, they could not be revived, and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water."

The youngsters reportedly fell into bone-chilling water when the ice they were playing on gave way.

The incident came as the UK was hit by heavy snow and freezing conditions, causing significant travel disruption, on the eve of a national rail strike on Tuesday that was already expected to bring the country to a grinding halt.

Transportations suspended

London Stansted airport warned of disruption over the next few days due to the extreme weather conditions.

"Our runway is temporarily closed whilst we undertake snow clearing," it added, with many flights cancelled early Monday.