Türkiye continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine: Erdogan
President Erdogan and President Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, with hopes for solutions to the humanitarian, energy and food crisis.
Türkiye, internationally praised for its mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations. / AA Archive
December 11, 2022

Türkiye continues its efforts to meet humanitarian aid needs of the Ukrainian people during difficult winter months, the Turkish president has told his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan said he hoped for a solution on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, which has been under Russian control since March.

One of the world's largest nuclear plants, it generated 20 percent of Ukraine's electricity before the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24.

The president said first lady Emine Erdogan has been taking care of over 1,000 Ukrainian orphans and their companions in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Zelenskyy, for his part, thanked Erdogan for sheltering Ukrainian children and providing hundreds of generators for cities amid blackouts due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Noted Türkiye's support for the Ukrainian #GrainfromUkraine initiative. Also discussed further work & possible expansion of the grain corridor," he said on Twitter.

Grain deal and 10-point peace plan

During the phone call, President Erdogan said the July 22 grain deal can be expanded to include different food products and other commodities.

Erdogan had discussed the expansion of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal, as well as bilateral ties, energy and counter-terrorism issues, earlier in the day in a separate phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused due to the war.

Thanks to Turkish efforts, the landmark deal was extended for another 120 days, starting November 19.

Erdogan also said that he and Zelenskyy are evaluating options to support the implementation of a 10-point peace plan announced by the Ukrainian president at the G-20 summit in Bali last month.

