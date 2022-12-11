Fast News

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed plans to gradually export other goods through the grain corridor, as well as bilateral relations.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of clearing Türkiye's Syria border of PKK/YPG terrorists. (AA)

Ankara and Moscow can start working on the export of different food products and gradually other commodities through the grain corridor, the Turkish President has told his Russian counterpart.

In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over 13 million tonnes of grain have reached those in need through joint efforts so far under the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain export deal, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also expressed his sincere wishes to Putin for an end to the Moscow-Kiev war "as soon as possible."

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its mediator role between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war that started in February.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused due to the war.

Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning on November 19.

Securing Türkiye's Syria border

Bilateral relations, energy and the fight against terrorism were also on the agenda during the phone call between the two leaders.

Erdogan told Putin that the PKK/YPG terror group continues its separatist activities in northern Syria and terrorist attacks targeting Türkiye.

Erdogan said that it's important to clear Türkiye's Syria border of PKK/YPG terrorists up to a depth of at least 30 kilometres under the 2019 Sochi deal.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

