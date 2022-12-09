Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the launch of the 6th edition of TRT World Forum. The event's theme is mapping out a roadmap for future ridden with uncertainties, but one that offers opportunities.

“Türkiye is not advocating for the crisis but rather for the solutions,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at TRTWorld Forum 2022, adding that Türkiye is a stabilising power in the region. (AA)

ISTANBUL — Türkiye has been “left alone” in its fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said while lamenting Europe’s refusal to battle the scourge of the PKK/YPG terror group.

“Türkiye has always stood for what’s right and it believes that terrorism should be fought globally. But European countries are not fighting the terrorism of PKK/YPG, only Türkiye is doing that,” Erdogan said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

"Weapons, ammo being sent to terrorists in northern Syria. Our ally in NATO is sending these, but keep denying it, even with us showing them proof. No one can ever hold us accountable in our fight against terror," Erdogan said.

Over 100 speakers from different parts of the world are taking part in the conclave and will engage in a host of discussions over two days.

“After the Second World War, Türkiye showed its interest in Europe and bore the burden of the Cold War. But unfortunately, we have been left alone in our fight against terrorism. We will never forget it,” Erdogan said.

“Europe should, first and foremost, change its attitude toward our country,” President added.

He said that the world is going through a crucial time, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Türkiye is working for the benefit of all humanity. The crises that have taken place in recent years have shown us that the infrastructure of prosperity that Europe is built on is fragile,” Erdogan said.

Everyone now understands and sees that there is no solution to regional and global issues without Türkiye and that Türkiye’s friendship will provide benefits, President Erdogan added.

The sixth edition of TRT World Forum is being held under the theme ‘Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities & Opportunities’.

Erdogan said the exchange of ideas is what makes such an event important, adding that the threshold of success of the TRT World Forum is “getting higher and higher”.

“I welcome our guests from 34-plus countries. Welcome to our beautiful Istanbul,” Erdogan said. “I hope the TRT World Forum 2022 will bring many achievements.”

He also spoke glowingly about the Turkish public broadcaster, saying, “TRT is undertaking the mission of being the voice of the voiceless, standing against the status quo and breaking the dominance of certain media outlets by presenting an alternative.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathering through a video link, thanking the Turkish president for his efforts to ensure a prisoner swap agreement and for the crucial grain deal with Russia.

Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama also made a point about the same as he spoke to the audience, comprising students, professors, scientists, intellectuals and politicians, saying, “Türkiye’s efforts in the Ukraine-Russia war are a textbook example of middle-power activism.”

Russia’s February 24 military action against Ukraine threatened to disrupt the crucial food supply routes to some of the most vulnerable areas in the world. With the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal, a humanitarian crisis that could have resulted in grave devastation was avoided.

Before Erdogan, TRT World’s Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said Türkiye hosts different ideas and perspectives.

“Under the leadership of President Erdogan, Türkiye is advocating for peace, rather than wars; solutions, rather than conflict,” he said.

“Türkiye plays a key role in the resolution of many conflicts. We have opened the corridor for the grain deal and we have extended humanitarian aid to 140 countries. Türkiye shows everyone that a better world is possible.”

Sobaci said for a better future, it is important to disclose the reality, however uncomfortable, and make use of uncertainties. “We should think about the future of the world together,” he said.

The sessions and discussions featuring this year include Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis, Conflict Resolution and Peace Building: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership, A World in Disarray: The Return of Geopolitics?, and Disarming Disinformation: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age."

The forum will also feature sessions on subjects Ukraine-Russian war, global migration, and energy crisis.

The event is being held in person this year after it was held virtually past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

European security and transatlantic relations will also be discussed in an expert roundtable titled European Security and the Future of the Transatlantic Relations Islamophobia Today: Right-Left Convergences.

The speakers will include Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization; Ryszard Czarnecki, member of the European Parliament; Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation to Türkiye; Thomas Greminger, director of Geneva Center for Security Policy; and Gillian Triggs, assistant high commissioner for protection at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

