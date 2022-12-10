WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of Tunisians protest against president a week before elections
Speakers at the protest, including senior politicians from parties opposing president Kais Saied, have called for a boycott of next week's elections.
Hundreds of Tunisians protest against president a week before elections
"Saied get out!" chanted protesters marching in the centre of Tunis. / Reuters
December 10, 2022

Hundreds of Tunisians protested against President Kais Saied a week before elections to a new parliament created by his constitutional changes, accusing him of an undemocratic coup.

Saied shut down the previous parliament last year and ruled by decree before rewriting the constitution this year to give the presidency more powers, moves rejected by most political parties.

"Saied get out!" chanted protesters marching in the centre of Tunis.

Saied has said his actions were legal and necessary in order to save Tunisia from years of crisis and has repeatedly said he will not become a dictator.

READ MORE:Tunisians continue to protest against president's constitution referendum

Tunisians had grown increasingly frustrated over recent years at economic stagnation and political paralysis, with a divided parliament and unstable government.

Recommended

Elections will be held on December 17 for a new, less powerful parliament created by Saied's constitution, which was passed through a referendum in July with low turnout.

Speakers at the protest including senior politicians from parties opposing Saied said the election was illegitimate and urged a boycott.

"All the opposition is agreed on one position which is rejecting a coup and calling for a return to democracy," said Samira Chaouachi, who was deputy speaker in the elected parliament that Saied dissolved.

READ MORE:Tunisia's public sector workers go on strike to demand wage hikes

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people