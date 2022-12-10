Russia is moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defence systems, helicopters and fighter jets, US has said, part of deepening cooperation between the two allies as Tehran provides drones to Moscow that the West alleges are being used to support Russian offensive in Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Friday cited US intelligence assessments for the allegations, saying Russia was offering Iran "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defence partnership."

Kirby alleged Russia and Iran were considering standing up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine conflict, while Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter and Iran could receive deliveries of the plane within the year.

"These fighter planes will significantly strengthen Iran's air force relative to its regional neighbors," Kirby said.

Kirby said the arms transfers were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and that the US would be "using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities."

Tehran did not immediately comment on the Western allegations.

'Unprecedented military support'

The Biden administration has repeatedly accused Iran of assisting Russia with its invasion of Ukraine.

The administration says Tehran sold hundreds of attack drones to Moscow over the summer.

Kirby on Friday reiterated the administration's belief that Iran is considering the sale of hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, but acknowledged that the US doesn’t have "perfect visibility into Iranian thinking on why" the deal hasn't been consummated.