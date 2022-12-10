Qatar is the first Arab country to host FIFA World Cup

Since the first World Cup tournament in 1930, in its almost century-old history, hosting countries have been focused on the Americas and Europe.

Japan and South Korea co-hosted in 2002, becoming the first and only Asian countries that have held the event.

In 2010, South Africa became the first African host of the World Cup - and remains the only one.

This year, Qatar joined the list as the first Middle Eastern and Arab country to host football’s biggest sporting event.

Morocco became the first Arab and African nation to reach the semifinals

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 and became the first Arab and African nation to reach FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar 2022.

As the referee blew the final whistle, the Atlas Lions started celebrating their historic victory. Many Portugal players, meanwhile, burst into tears, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who was named on the bench for the match at the Al Thumama Stadium.

The celebrations that started in the stadium quickly spread to Morocco’s capital Rabat and the rest of the country, as well as Qatar's Doha.

Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sported a Moroccan flag in the stadium, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the team on Twitter.

Qatar World Cup is the first held in winter instead of summer

Until this year, the World Cup always took place in the summer.

That, however, wouldn’t be possible in Qatar as daily temperatures average 37°C in the summer. The weather is milder in winter, at an average of around 25°C.

Verses from the Quran were recited at the opening ceremony

Qatar, being the first Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup, inaugurated the opening ceremony with verses from the Quran - something that has never been done before at the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina at the World Cup