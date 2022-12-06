Fast News

The Atlas Lions team earns a historic spot for a quarter-final clash with either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou deflects a penalty kick from Spain's midfielder Carlos Soler. (AFP)

Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick, after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout on Tuesday evening.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The match went into extra time on Tuesday after the two sides locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Morocco created the best of only a few chances in the first half, including a close-range header by defender Nayef Aguerd that flew over while Marco Asensio hit the side-netting for Spain who dominated possession but failed to show real threat.

Opportunities in the second period were also limited.

With the historic victory, the Moroccan team, also known as the Atlas Lions, earns a quarter-final clash berth with either Portugal or Switzerland who will meet later on Tuesday.

Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and is the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight.

It is the only Arab — and African — nation left in the tournament.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies