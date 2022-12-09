President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election team has sued outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and two of his sons for abuse of power and attacks on Brazil's voting system, both during the October election campaign.

The two lawsuits, filed in the electoral court on Thursday, seek to ban the four men from running for office in future.

One lawsuit accused Bolsonaro, Braga Neto and two of the president's sons — Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro — of interfering with the elections by repeatedly attacking the electoral system and trying to build support for a military coup.

The second lawsuit accuses Bolsonaro of power abuse by illegally granting financial benefits to citizens during the campaign with the "clear intention of gaining votes and, therefore, influencing the choice of Brazilian voters, so as to harm the smoothness of the election."

Bolsonaro mostly absent after loss

Bolsonaro and his vice presidential candidate, retired army general Walter Braga Neto, narrowly lost the election.