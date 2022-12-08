At least 12 people, most of them civilian volunteers supporting the armed forces, have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a new attack by suspected militants, local sources told the AFP news agency.

The attack took place on Wednesday at Boala in the Centre-North region, two residents and a regional leader of the VDP volunteer force told AFP on Thursday.

"At least 10 volunteers were killed, and there were several wounded, who were taken to the medical centre in Boulsa," the main town in Namentenga province, one of the residents said.

The VDP official said "several terrorists were neutralised by volunteers after a two-hour-long fight."

A poor, landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, Burkina Faso is battling a seven-year-old militant insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali.

Thousands of civilians and members of the security forces have died, and nearly two million people have fled their homes.

More than a third of the semi-desert country is in the control of the militants, and anger within the armed forces at military losses has spurred two coups this year.

Auxiliary force