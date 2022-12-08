Peru's new President Dina Boluarte is under pressure to quell the political turmoil rocking the country, a day after the dramatic arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo, who stands accused of attempting a coup and has requested Mexico for asylum.

Hundreds of protesters on Thursday demanded early elections in two southern cities as doubt hangs over Boluarte's ability to survive the firestorm ignited by Castillo.

Asked by reporters if she would consider calling an early election, Peru's first woman leader said that, going forward, she would "look at alternatives to best re-orient" the country.

The prosecutor's office said it had carried out a dawn raid on the presidency and some ministerial offices in Lima in search of evidence against Castillo, who is being investigated for "rebellion and conspiracy" a day after he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Castillo's efforts were quickly stamped out by lawmakers who voted him out of office in a dizzying day of high drama, after which he was in jail, and his former vice president Boluarte took over.

In another twist, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed that Castillo had called his office to request asylum in his country's embassy, which he planned to grant, but the leftist was arrested before he could arrive there.

On Thursday, Mexico said it has started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding Castillo's asylum request to the country.

Mexico's ambassador to Peru was able to meet with Castillo where he is being detained, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Meanwhile, looking visibly nervous and dishevelled, Castillo appeared before the Supreme Court via videoconference on Thursday as the prosecutor's office requested he be detained for seven days.

"It is clear that the crime of rebellion was not committed" because it did not materialise, argued one of Castillo's lawyers, Victor Perez.

Boluarte treading on thin ice

Boluarte took the oath of office shortly after the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term until July 2026.

However, protesters in the southern Andean cities of Ayacucho and Puno, where Castillo has a lot of support, demanded early elections be held.

On Wednesday night, similar demonstrations took place in Lima, and police fired teargas to disperse Castillo's supporters.