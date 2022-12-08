TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines wins Europe's best design airline award
TheDesignAir award is given to the Turkish flag carrier in recognition of its touch points such as lounge, check-in islands, ticket offices and in-flight design and products.
Turkish Airlines wins Europe's best design airline award
Founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines now flies to 342 points in 129 countries with a fleet of 395 aircraft. / AA Archive
December 8, 2022

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines has been honoured as the best design airline of Europe 2022.

TheDesignAir awards selected the carrier as the "Design Airline of the Year" on Thursday for its touch points such as lounge, check-in islands, ticket offices and in-flight design and products.

Ahmet Olmustur, the carrier’s chief marketing officer, said: "From the entrance to the check-in counters and lounges at Istanbul Airport, and to the new cabin and seat designs on board, we meticulously inject our Turkish Airlines brand identity at every touch point.

"With our traditional hospitality, we strive to make our passengers’ experience privileged by providing service beyond their expectations.”

“Turkish has continued to excel at passenger experience, brand and customer service, and where some carriers have been cutting back, Turkish has continued to invest in enhancements both on the ground and in the skies,” said TheDesignAir.

Recommended

“The use of a consistent brand image, colour palette and design language throughout the digital and physical experiences has helped create a powerful airline brand that continues to impress against its European counterparts. Turkish Airlines has once again this year reaffirmed its position as a leading design airline of the world, taking the crown for the European region once more.”

Founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines now flies to 342 points in 129 countries with a fleet of 395 aircraft.

READ MORE:Turkish Airlines' market capitalisation surpasses Germany's Lufthansa

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years