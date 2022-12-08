A pair of NGOs have reported that "widespread" rights violations have occurred in El Salvador since a state of emergency was declared to combat gang violence and called for authorities to offer "credible evidence" for its continuation.

Prepared by Human Rights Watch and Salvadoran rights group Cristosal, Wednesday's report titled "We Can Arrest Anyone We Want" documents arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment of detainees over the last nine months.

After more than 80 gang-related deaths occurred in just three days in late March, President Nayib Bukele requested a one-month state of emergency, which his party-controlled Congress quickly granted.

Lawmakers have since extended the emergency declaration multiple times while expanding police powers and increasing prison sentences for gang activity.

READ MORE: El Salvadoran city surrounded by 10,000 troops amid crackdown on gangs

Deaths among detainees

According to the government, over 59,000 suspected gang members have been detained under the emergency, which allows for warrantless arrests.