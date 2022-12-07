Israeli occupational troops have killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's officials said, following what the Israeli army alleged was a drive-by shooting at a military post.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased on Wednesday as 32-year-old Muhajid Mahmoud Hamed.

Family members told the AFP news agency he had spent some 11 years in an Israeli prison and was released around a year ago.

Palestine's Civil Affairs Ministry said "a citizen was killed, after being shot by the occupation (Israeli forces) near the town of Silwad" in the central West Bank.

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement issued a statement with a picture of Hamed, praising him as a "martyr".

The Israeli military said in a statement that soldiers conducting routine activity in the area responded with live fire and launched a pursuit when a driver shot at one of its posts near the settlement of Ofra.

"During the pursuit, the suspect spotted the soldiers, got out of the vehicle and fired at them. The soldiers responded with live fire and neutralised the assailant," the statement said.

An AFP news agency journalist at the scene saw Israeli troops standing over a body near a white van.

A group of Palestinians later blocked a road east of Ramallah to protest Hamed's death.