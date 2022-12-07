Russian forces have killed at least 441 civilians in the early days of Moscow's incursion into Ukraine, the United Nations human rights office said, documenting attacks in dozens of towns and summary executions that it said might be war crimes.

The actual number of victims in the Kiev, Chernihiv and Sumy regions was likely to be much higher, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report on Wednesday looking into the war's start on February 24 until early April, when Russian forces withdrew from the three areas.

"The acts in question were committed by Russian armed forces in control of these areas and led to the deaths of 441 civilians (341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and 8 girls)," the report said.

"There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report constitute the war crime of wilful killing," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

Through the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), OHCHR gathered evidence from 102 towns and villages.

The Russian foreign and defence ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Documented rights violations

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and remove dangerous nationalists from power. Ukraine and its Western allies call the attack an unprovoked land grab.

Overall in the war through December 4, the OHCHR said it had counted 6,702 civilian deaths, and that its monitoring includes violations by all parties.

The scope of the new report was limited to the Russian-controlled areas during the first days of the fighting because of "the prevalence of allegations of killings of civilians in these three regions", and OHCHR's ability to verify and document deaths thereafter Russian forces pulled out.

A UN commission concluded in October that Russian forces were responsible for the vast majority of rights violations in the early days of the war.