Türkiye has detected another illegal pushback of irregular migrants by Greek authorities, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

"On December 4, 2022, a Turkish Navy UAV detected irregular migrants being transferred to an inflatable boat and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard in the south of the Bozburun in the Aegean Sea," the ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

It added that the situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard, which rescued the irregular migrants, who had been left in danger by the Greek pushback.

The ministry also shared footage of the illegal pushback on its Twitter account.