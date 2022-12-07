More than 150 people have been lightly injured after a train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona, the emergency services and Spain's Renfe rail operator said.

A spokeswoman for the SEM regional emergency services said on Wednesday the vast majority of those hurt in the collision which occurred just before 8:00 am (0700 GMT) sustained light injuries, while five were in moderate condition.

"There was a collision between two trains at 7:50 am at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station, on the line heading to Barcelona, that's to say one train ran into the back of another," a spokesman for the state rail operator told AFP news agency.

