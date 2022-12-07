WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens injured in train collision near Barcelona
Some 150 people suffered mild injuries, while five were in less serious condition still, the Medical Emergencies System of Catalonia said.
Eighteen medical units had been deployed to the area, which lies some 10 kilometres north of Barcelona. / Reuters
December 7, 2022

More than 150 people have been lightly injured after a train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona, the emergency services and Spain's Renfe rail operator said.

A spokeswoman for the SEM regional emergency services said on Wednesday the vast majority of those hurt in the collision which occurred just before 8:00 am (0700 GMT) sustained light injuries, while five were in moderate condition.

"There was a collision between two trains at 7:50 am at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station, on the line heading to Barcelona, that's to say one train ran into the back of another," a spokesman for the state rail operator told AFP news agency.

Rail traffic along the line was suspended in both directions and Renfe had opened an investigation into what happened, he said.

"There were 155 people affected of which 150 were lightly injured and five who were moderately hurt," a spokeswoman told AFP.

She said 18 medical units had been deployed to the area, which lies some 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Barcelona.

SOURCE:AFP
