Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has set a new target for military spending over the next five years to 43 trillion yen ($318 billion), or 1.5 times the current level, as the country seeks to build up its defence including the use of preemptive strike.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Kishida told him and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to work on a budget plan to increase Japan's 2023-2027 military spending by more than 50 percent.

The planned increase is "to firmly secure the necessities to pursue substantial reinforcement" of Japan's defence, Hamada said.

Kishida’s government is currently finalising a revision of its national security strategy and mid- to long-term defence policies, which would allow the use of preemptive strikes in a major shift to Japan's self-defence-only postwar principle.

Critics say preemptive strikes could violate Japan’s pacifist constitution.

The government says a "strike-back" capability is only for use in case of an imminent enemy attack.

The three key documents and the budget are expected in late December.

Japan has steadily stepped up its international defence role and military spending over the past decade.