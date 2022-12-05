North Korea has fired a barrage of artillery shells into a maritime buffer zone, the latest in a series of launches by an increasingly belligerent Pyongyang.

About 130 artillery rounds were simultaneously fired at 0559 GMT (14:59 local) from two separate sites on Monday, one on North Korea's east coast and one on the west coasts, Seoul's military said.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the barrage was a "clear violation" of the 2018 agreement between the North and South that established the buffer zone in a bid to reduce tensions.

It said none of the shells crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two countries.

The military said it had issued "several warnings" over the barrage, without giving any further details.

"Our military is strengthening its readiness posture in preparation for emergencies while tracking and monitoring related developments under close cooperation between South Korea and the United States," it added.

READ MORE:US, South Korea and Japan hit North Korea with fresh sanctions

Record-breaking missile launches