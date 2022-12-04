Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul, which Islamabad decried as an "assassination attempt".

In a statement cited by militant monitor SITE, Daesh's regional chapter said on Saturday it had attacked Pakistani ambassador and his guards.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called it "an assassination attempt" on the head of the mission, and demanded an investigation.

A Kabul police spokesperson said one suspect had been arrested and two light weapons seized after security forces swept a nearby building.

A security guard was wounded in the attack on Friday in the Afghan capital.

Although Pakistan does not officially recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, it kept its embassy open and maintains a full diplomatic mission.

Afghanistan vows action

An embassy official told the AFP news agency a lone attacker "came behind the cover of houses and started firing", but that the ambassador and other staff were safe.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said they strongly condemned the "failed attack".