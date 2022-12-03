Villagers have described being ordered to bury bodies in mass graves after a massacre in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) volatile east, which the government says left more than 100 civilians dead.

"We put three or six people in the same pit," Kishishe resident Rukundo told the AFP news agency, saying rebels forced him to bury the dead.

Another villager, Mukiza, said he saw "six mass graves".

For their safety, AFP has changed the names of the residents.

All said the Mai-Mai militia arrived in the village on Tuesday and confronted the M23, a predominantly Congolese Tutsi rebel group that has taken over large parts of Rutshuru territory, north of provincial capital Goma, in recent months.

A truce was in place at the time between the M23 and DRC military, who had been locked in a months-long conflict.

But Mai-Mai militias supported by FDLR Hutu rebels continued fighting to block the M23's advance towards the neighbouring territory of Masisi.

"Having failed to take the village, the Mai-Mai fled," said Mukiza. The M23 rebels then "started to kill everything they saw", equating the inhabitants with the militiamen they had just fought.

'Rebels were watching us'

At a council of ministers meeting on Friday, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi "condemned in the strongest terms the massacre of more than 100 compatriots in Kishishe", government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said.

The M23 hit back, saying the allegations were "baseless" and denying targeting civilians in the village around 70 kilometres north of Goma.

A medical source who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that 117 deaths had been recorded.

"The rebels themselves buried the victims on Tuesday and Wednesday, saying they were Mai-Mai," the source said.