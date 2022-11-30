WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil highway landslide causes deaths, '30 to 50' missing
Torrent of mud comes rushing down a steep hillside after days of heavy rain in Parana state, hitting highway BR 367, leaving two dead and sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, local official says.
Brazil highway landslide causes deaths, '30 to 50' missing
Authorities are using drones with heat-detecting cameras in hopes of finding survivors.
November 30, 2022

At least two people have been killed, and dozens more are missing after a landslide ravaged a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said.

The torrent of mud came rushing down a steep hillside on Monday after days of heavy rain in Parana state, hitting highway BR 367, officials said on Wednesday.

"It's hard to know the exact number of victims. A vehicle could have one to five people inside. We're working with an estimate of 30 to 50 people missing," local emergency response chief Manoel Vasco told a news conference.

Aerial images released by the emergency services showed a massive splotch of brown mud that swept away everything in its path — including a large chunk of highway and the vehicles on it.

Rescue workers said the bad weather and remote location complicate the search effort.

They are using drones with heat-detecting cameras in hopes of finding survivors.

READ MORE:Dozens killed in Brazil landslides and floods

Recommended

Deadly landslides 

Two bodies have been found so far, and six survivors have been located, including the mayor of the coastal town of Guaratuba, the nearest city.

"It was horrible. The mountain just fell on top of us. It swept away every last car. We're only alive by the grace of God," the mayor, Roberto Justus, said in a video posted on social media.

Brazil is frequently hit by deadly landslides.

In February, more than 200 people were killed in a series of landslides in the picturesque southeastern tourist town of Petropolis.

READ MORE: Hundreds left homeless from deadly landslides, floods in Brazil's Sao Paulo

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people