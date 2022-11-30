At least two people have been killed, and dozens more are missing after a landslide ravaged a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said.

The torrent of mud came rushing down a steep hillside on Monday after days of heavy rain in Parana state, hitting highway BR 367, officials said on Wednesday.

"It's hard to know the exact number of victims. A vehicle could have one to five people inside. We're working with an estimate of 30 to 50 people missing," local emergency response chief Manoel Vasco told a news conference.

Aerial images released by the emergency services showed a massive splotch of brown mud that swept away everything in its path — including a large chunk of highway and the vehicles on it.

Rescue workers said the bad weather and remote location complicate the search effort.

They are using drones with heat-detecting cameras in hopes of finding survivors.

