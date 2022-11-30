At least 16 people have been killed and 24 others wounded by a blast at a school in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital said.

A doctor in Aybak, about 200 kilometres (130 miles) north of the capital Kabul, said on Wednesday the casualties were mostly youngsters.

"All of them are children and ordinary people," he told AFP, asking not to be named.

A provincial official confirmed the blast, but could not provide casualty figures.

Emdadullah Muhajir, spokesperson for Samangan's provincial government added said, "A blast took place around 12:45 pm inside Jahdia Madrassa in the centre of the city. Lots of boys are studying at t his madrassa (religious school."

