Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Ukraine 'must remain sovereign' if it wants to join NATO

In order for the embattled nation of Ukraine to one day join the ranks of NATO, the country needs to remain sovereign and independent, said the alliance’s chief.

Asked at the end of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Romania's capital Bucharest if Ukraine deserves to join the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: ''If Ukraine cannot continue as a sovereign and independent country, then, of course, membership – the issue cannot be on the table.”

Speaking at a press conference, Stoltenberg added that NATO allies are ready to supply Ukraine with advanced military materials, ammunition, fuel, and what it needs as it continues to fight off Russian forces.

UK unveils new Russia sanctions over Ukraine mobilisation

Britain unveiled a new round of sanctions on Russian officials over its offensive in Ukraine, targeting those accused of spearheading recent mobilisation efforts and the recruitment of "criminal mercenaries".

The new package of 22 sanctions hit Russia's deputy prime minister Denis Manturov, who London said is responsible for overseeing the country's weapons industry and equipping newly mobilised troops.

It also targeted 10 governors and regional heads in places including Dagestan, Ingushetia and Kalmykia, from where it noted: "a significant number" of conscripts have been drawn.

Head of Russian intelligence claims Poland plans referendums in Ukraine

Poland plans to hold referendums on annexing western Ukrainian territories, according to the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

As a part of the plan, the Polish intelligence services leaked the information about the possibility of holding a referendum in the Lviv region to Ukraine's media, Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with the Russian state-run RIA news agency.

" The reaction of significant regional players and ordinary citizens is supposed to be carefully monitored and analyzed," he said.

Russia says seized east Ukraine villages near Bakhmut

Russia said it had seized east Ukrainian settlements near the embattled town of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture since this summer.

"In the Donetsk area, after offensive actions, Russian troops fully liberated the settlements of Bilogorivka and Pershe Travnya," the defence ministry said in a briefing.

Bilogorivka is 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Bakhmut.

Pershe Travnya – known as Ozarianyvka in Ukrainian – is 20 kilometres (12 miles) to the south.

Later on Wednesday, the army announced it also seized Andriivka, also to the south.

US believes military operations will continue through Ukraine winter - Kirby

The Russians have shown no indication that they will stop or slow attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, and Washington believes military operations will persist through winter months, possibly curtailed by weather, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Russia should use advanced weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says

Russia's defence minister said that the armed forces should use new advanced weapons systems in the conflict in Ukraine.

"It is necessary to continue the modernisation and creation of promising systems with their subsequent use during the special military operation," Sergei Shoigu said at a defence ministry meeting of senior generals.

Shoigu, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, did not specify which advanced weapons should be used, though he said he wanted to discuss with the generals new ways of improving artillery and missile attacks.

Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets

The European Commission proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the attack against Ukraine.