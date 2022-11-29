The first shipment of Russian-produced fertiliser left the Netherlands towards Malawi under a previously Ankara-brokered United Nations export deal, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general has said in a statement.

The shipment of 20,000 metric tons of fertiliser is the first in a series of exports destined for Africa in the coming months, the spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that the load will be sent to Malawi via Mozambique.

The UN-brokered deal, first set in July and renewed earlier this month, allows grain exports from specific Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, as well as fertiliser exports from Russian producers despite Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Russia suspended its participation in the agreement for four days in October but later rejoined.