The United States Supreme Court has taken up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritise the deportation of people who are in the country illegally and pose the greatest public safety risk.

Republican-led states sued and won a nationwide court order that is meant to limit immigration officers’ discretion in deciding whom to deport. The justices are hearing arguments in the case on Tuesday.

At the centre of the immigration legal fight is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.”

The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy that removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

The administration said in a written high-court filing that the “decision to prioritise threats to national security, public safety, and border security was both reasonable and reasonably explained.”

That is especially since Congress has not given DHS enough money to vastly increase the number of people it holds and deports.

READ MORE:US judge throws out 'inhumane' Title 42 policy that expelled migrants

Conflicting decisions

Texas and Louisiana, which sued over the directive, responded that the administration’s guidance violates federal law that requires the detention of people who are in the US illegally and who have been convicted of serious crimes.