Greece’s main opposition party has accused the government of flouting the Constitution and democratic norms in a surveillance scandal that has been expanding with new revelations since early August.

Referring to the latest round of revelations by the Documento newspaper on Sunday, which said that former national police chief Michalis Karamalakis, who is currently secretary general of the Ministry of Citizen Protection, and senior public prosecutors were also spied on, SYRIZA-PS in a statement called on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign or face political and criminal consequences.

“While Mr. Mitsotakis continues to hide and replaces his deputies from the Institutions Committee of Parliament with the aim of keeping his responsibilities in the dark, new shocking revelations are coming to light from the Documento daily,” it said.

The party claimed the premier constitutes an existential threat to Greek democracy.

It added that “Mr. Mitsotakis is no longer accused of monitoring his opponents and associates but of organizing and executing an unprecedented constitutional and democratic diversion.”

In a related development, Saskia Bricmont, a member of the European Parliament’s inquiry committee PEGA, which recently visited Greece over the surveillance scandal, said the committee is concerned that there is a link between Intellexa — a company marketing Israeli-made Predator spyware in Greece — and members of the government in an interview with the Naftemporiki daily.

“Greek government officials did not answer us when asked why this surveillance was taking place and why an independent investigation is not being conducted,” Bricmont said.

“Mr. Mitsotakis should have already resigned. After all, we know that once he took power, he put the secret services under his control. It seems that members of the government itself were also being monitored,” she added.

READ MORE: Greece's wiretapping scandal puts rights at risk: Human Rights Watch