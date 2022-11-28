A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde killed at least 11 people attending a funeral, a local official told state media.

The victims had gathered at the top of a hill for a memorial service for five people when the ground collapsed under part of the audience.

"Some were sitting in a tent where there was a landslide early this evening," Paul Bea, governor of the Centre region that includes Yaounde, told state radio on Sunday. He added that rescue efforts were ongoing.

The search had been suspended late Sunday evening before a planned resumption on Monday morning, a rescue worker at the scene told AFP news agency.

Marie Claire Mendouga, 50, attended the ceremony but her tent was not affected by the landslide.

"We had just started to dance when the ground collapsed," she told AFP.

She said she "went to dig with my hands" to try to get people out from under the earth, and was still covered in the brown clay from the site.

Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a soccer pitch at the base of a 20-metre high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them, witnesses also told Reuters news agency.

Frantic search

The disaster took place in Yaounde's working-class district of Damas, on its eastern outskirts.

Four large white tents were on the hill's summit, at the edge of what seemed to be a ridge, beyond which the ground had disappeared, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.