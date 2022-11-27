A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police have said.

Espirito Santo Governor Renato Casagrande said on Saturday the semiautomatic weapon belonged to the military police, while the revolver was a personal weapon registered in the name of the former student’s father, a military police officer.

The shootings took place on Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state in southeastern Brazil.

Three teachers and a student were killed. Five of the wounded remained in the hospital.

About four hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested by police, Casagrande said.

Authorities say the teenager used his family’s car to go from one school to the other, and had the license plate hidden by a cloth.

Security camera footage showed him wearing a bulletproof vest, according to Espirito Santo public security secretary Marcio Celante. The shooter gained access to the teachers’ lounge in the public school after breaking a lock.

Police say investigations are still preliminary and they can’t jump to any conclusions about the motives for Friday’s shootings, but they said the 16-year-old attacker was wearing a military-style clothing and a swastika.

'Violence culture'

The family said he has received psychiatric treatment, which the school hadn’t been told about.

“This shows how the violence culture is a reality for some people, especially young people. This is a mental health issue which society has to deal with nowadays,” said Casagrande.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been a vocal supporter of gun rights. Experts say that in the past four years more than 40 decrees were making it easier for Brazilians to buy and register weapons.