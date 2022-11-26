Venezuela's leftist government and opposition have signed what they called a social protection agreement as they resumed talks on ending a grinding political crisis.

The two sides in the Venezuelan crisis signed a humanitarian agreement focused on education, health, food security, flood response and electricity programs on Saturday.

They also agreed to continue talks on presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

The accord was reached during negotiations held in Mexico. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said it represents "hope for all of Latin America."

Immediately following the signing of the agreement, the US Treasury Department issued a license to oil major Chevron to resume limited oil extraction operations in Venezuela.

The license will remain in effect for six months while the Biden administration judges whether President Nicolas Maduro's government meets commitments made in the accord, Treasury said.