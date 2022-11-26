WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigns as party leader after election loss
The opposition KMT, which has maintained closer ties with China when in power, pledged to "work hard to maintain peace in the region", as its chairman declared victory at a press conference.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigns as party leader after election loss
Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party lost four mayoralties out of six up for grabs including the capital Taipei. / AFP
November 26, 2022

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has stepped down as head of her ruling party after it suffered defeat in local elections, while the Beijing-friendly main opposition held its ground.

"The election results were not as expected.... I should shoulder all the responsibility and I resign as DPP chairwoman immediately," Tsai, who will stay on as president of the self-ruled island, told reporters on Saturday evening.

Voters turned out to cast ballots for mayors, magistrates and various other posts in 22 cities and counties, while there was also a referendum on whether to lower the voting age from 20 to 18, which was rejected.

Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party lost four mayoralties out of six up for grabs including the capital Taipei.

Recommended

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which has maintained closer ties with China when in power, pledged to "work hard to maintain peace in the region" as its chairman declared victory at a press conference.

"We will dedicate ourselves to the Taiwanese people selflessly, we will be selfless so the KMT can have a chance to win the (presidential) elections in 2024," said Eric Chu.

READ MORE:Taiwan votes in local elections amid China tensions

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people