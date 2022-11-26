For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate.

Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win.

Whether that momentum continues will be tested on Saturday as Saudi Arabia faces Poland — and as regional tensions and renewed economic competition between countries resume.

“All Arabic countries are celebrating because one Arab team won,” said 27-year-old Saudi Rakan Yousef after Arab fans congratulated him in Doha, Qatar, on the Green Falcons’ win.

“Even the emir of Qatar attended our match. ... There’s this feeling now that we are all brothers. That’s why I’m speechless.”

Despite different views on religion and denominations, as well as regional rivalries, the monthlong World Cup in energy-rich Qatar so far has seen unity among the Gulf Arab nations.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, the heads of state in two countries that only some two years ago had boycotted Qatar, attended the tournament's opening match.

Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, called Qatar's hosting of the tournament “a milestone for all Arabs" and also attended the opening. That feeling was shared by others as well.