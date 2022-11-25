Friday, November 25, 2022

Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson kills 15 and injures 35

Russian shelling on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed 15 civilians, said an official in the recently recaptured city.

"Today, 15 Kherson city residents were killed and 35 injured, including one child, as a result of enemy shelling," Galyna Lugova said on social media.

"Several private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged" in the attacks," she added.

Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid

Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants have been reconnected to the national power grid after completely losing off-site power earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said.

The facilities were all disconnected from the grid on Wednesday for the first time in Ukrainian history after the latest wave of Russian air raids on vital infrastructure.

In a statement, the IAEA nuclear watchdog said Ukraine had informed it that its Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyy plants had been reconnected. Ukraine reconnected its vast Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday, Kiev said earlier.

Putin meets mothers of servicemen fighting in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has met mothers of Russian soldiers fighting on the front line and warned them that the media, including the internet, is full of “fakes”.

In a pre-recorded meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said, “I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country – we share your pain.

“We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son – especially for a mother.”

He promised he would not forget the incomparable suffering of mothers who had lost sons in the nearly 10-month-old conflict.

Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship: UN

The UN human rights chief says Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine since October killed at least 77 civilians and plunged millions into extreme hardship.

“Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by these strikes,” said Volker Turk in a statement.

“Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for each object attacked.”

In the same statement, the UN’s preliminary analysis of videos showing Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners of war indicated they were “highly likely to be authentic”.

NATO to help Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’

NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the country transform its armed forces to Western standards, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg urged countries to keep providing air defence systems and other weapons to Ukraine, as NATO does not supply weapons.