Pakistani military has dismissed as "intellectually insulting" and "delusional" an Indian military general's threat to seize Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a statement on Thursday slamming the comments of the Indian army's Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who on Tuesday said the "Indian army is ready to execute orders" to take the portion of Kashmir under Pakistan's administration.

Dwivedi's "lofty claims and surreal ambition, is intellectually insulting," ISPR said.

Dwivedi, who heads the northern command of the Indian army, was responding to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement last month that India would attack and take Pakistani side of Kashmir.

"As far as the Indian army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," Dwivedi was quoted as saying by Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Pakistani military said "the unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian army officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces' delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought."

'Irresponsible rhetoric'

The ISPR said it was an attempt to "divert attention from Indian army's repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent, unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination."

The Pakistani military said it is a force for good and a supporter of regional peace and stability, warning its desire for peace is matched by its capability and readiness to "thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, most recently in the Balakot episode."