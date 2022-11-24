Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto have discussed the NATO enlargement process, according to diplomatic sources.

The two ministers spoke about a variety of topics during a phone call on Thursday, according to the sources cited by Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, had made it clear that it will oppose Finland and Sweden's NATO membership if Ankara's security concerns are not met.

In June, Sweden and Finland struck a deal with Türkiye that included provisions on extraditions and sharing of information on PKK terror group, clearing the way for NATO to invite the two nations to join the alliance formally.

During the phone call, Cavusoglu emphasised that Türkiye will resolutely continue its fight against terrorism as part of the Operation Claw-Sword, according to the sources.

On Sunday, Ankara launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the YPG/PKK terror group which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

Supporting terror groups