Finland and Sweden have agreed to cooperate in Türkiye's fight against the PKK terror group and its offshoots, according to the memorandum signed by the three sides.

Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm will establish a Permanent Joint Mechanism to oversee the implementation of steps agreed upon. (AA)

Sweden and Finland will address Türkiye's pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects on priority and investigate and interdict financing as well as recruitment activities of the PKK and other terrorist groups, according to the memorandum on Tuesday.

The breakthrough came after talks involving Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid.

Stoltenberg said Sweden and Finland will be formally invited to join the 30-member transatlantic alliance on Wednesday. The crucial June 28-30 summit of NATO is being held in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

"I'm pleased to announce Türkiye, Finland and Sweden made agreement that paves the way for Nordic countries' NATO bids," Stoltenberg said.

Security questions

Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive against Ukraine. But Türkiye, a longstanding member, voiced objections, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

"...Finland and Sweden will not provide support to YPG/PYD, and the organisation described as FETO in Türkiye. Türkiye also extends its full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security," the memorandum of understanding said.

YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) is the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

"Türkiye, Finland and Sweden commit to fight disinformation, and prevent their domestic laws from being abused for the benefit or promotion of terrorist organisations, including through activities that incite violence against Türkiye," according to the memorandum.

It was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his counterparts in Finland and Sweden — Pekka Haavis and Anne Linde.

The three countries confirmed that "now there are no national arms embargoes in place between them".

Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm will also establish a Permanent Joint Mechanism to oversee the implementation of steps agreed upon.

It will see the "participation of experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Justice, as well as Intelligence Services and Security Institutions".

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, EU and NATO – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies