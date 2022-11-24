UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has sought an end to the "unnecessary" use of force against protesters in Iran, at an urgent meeting of the Human Rights Council.

The UN's top rights body held a specially-convened session on Thursday to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran.

Turk, in his first appearance before the council since taking up his role, said Iran was mired in a full-fledged human rights crisis.

"The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end," he said.

"The old methods and the fortress mentality of those who wield power simply don't work. In fact, they only aggravate the situation. We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis."

Turk said people from across Iranian society were clamouring for change, showing incredible courage.

"I urge the government and those in power to listen," he said.

Tehran responded by saying that Western countries "lack the moral credibility" to criticise Iran.

