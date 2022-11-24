WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN Human Rights Council: Iran must stop using violence against protesters
UN rights chief Volker Turk says Iran is in a full-fledged human rights crisis and calls for an independent and transparent investigative process into alleged violations of human rights.
UN Human Rights Council: Iran must stop using violence against protesters
In his first appearance before the Human Rights Council since taking up his role, Turk said persistent impunity for human rights violations remained one of the major challenges in Iran, further fuelling discontent and distrust. / AP
November 24, 2022

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has sought an end to the "unnecessary" use of force against protesters in Iran, at an urgent meeting of the Human Rights Council.

The UN's top rights body held a specially-convened session on Thursday to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran.

Turk, in his first appearance before the council since taking up his role, said Iran was mired in a full-fledged human rights crisis.

"The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end," he said.

"The old methods and the fortress mentality of those who wield power simply don't work. In fact, they only aggravate the situation. We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis."

Turk said people from across Iranian society were clamouring for change, showing incredible courage.

"I urge the government and those in power to listen," he said.

Tehran responded by saying that Western countries "lack the moral credibility" to criticise Iran.

READ MORE:Iran’s protest crackdown killed dozens of people in a week: IHR

Recommended

Call for investigation

Turk said "the security forces... have used live ammunition, birdshot and other metal pellets, tear gas and batons."

"According to reliable sources, a conservative estimate of the death toll so far stands at over 300, including at least 40 children. This is unacceptable," Turk said.

"From what we could gather, around 14,000 people, including children, have so far been arrested in the context of the protests. This is a staggering number," he added.

Turk said persistent impunity for human rights violations remained one of the major challenges in Iran, further fuelling discontent and distrust.

"I therefore call for independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes into alleged violations of human rights, consistent with international standards," he said.

Turk called "on the authorities... to release all those arrested for peacefully protesting, as well as ––crucially –– to impose a moratorium on the death penalty."

READ MORE:Iran protesters torch home of late leader Khomeini

READ MORE:Iran accuses Israel, Western spy agencies of plotting 'civil war'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people