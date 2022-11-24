South Korean truckers have gone on strike again, not even six months after staging another strike. This could disrupt critical global supply chains –– in sectors from cars to steel to petrochemicals.

All 25,000 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union stopped working on Thursday, as part of a long-running protest against the ending of a minimum wage guarantee, Park Yeon-su of the organisation said.

With fuel prices rising, the drivers have been demanding the government make permanent the "safe freight rate" minimum pay scheme, which is set to expire at the end of the year.

The administration of Seoul's conservative president Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday said it would extend the programme for three years, but truckers say there is no point unless the scheme becomes permanent.

"The government earlier this year said they will prioritise this issue, but that certainly didn't happen," Park said.

The latest strike comes about five months after the truckers staged an eight-day action in June, delaying cargo shipments across Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

At the time, the government said the strike cost more than $1.2 billion in shipment disruption for cars, steel and petrochemicals over the first six days.

