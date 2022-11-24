Türkiye has briefed Russia, Iran, and other interlocutors on its latest air operation in northern Iraq and Syria at the 19th round of the International Meeting on Syria under the Astana format, with the parties voicing "grave concern" over increasing hostilities east of the Euphrates River.

The two-day meeting was held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Tuesday and Türkiye emphasised its "determination in the fight against terrorism."

"Our interlocutors offered their condolences for the terror attack conducted in Istanbul. The political process, work of the Constitutional Committee, the situation on the ground, return of refugees and humanitarian issues were also discussed at the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Noting that a joint statement was adopted after the meeting, the ministry said the parties "emphasised their strong support to Syria's territorial integrity, the leading role of the Astana Process in the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis, their determination to fight against the separatist agendas that pose threat to the national security of neighbouring countries, including cross-border attacks and infiltrations."

The participants "condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in Syria," and noted "the necessity to fully implement all arrangements related to the north of Syria as well as Idlib."

The parties to the Astana talks agreed that "all attempts to create illegitimate self-rule initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism are unacceptable," the statement said, adding they also "condemned the actions of countries that support terrorist entities including these initiatives."

