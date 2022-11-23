Troubled gas giant Uniper has said the German government would need to spend an additional €25 billion (US $26 billion) under a planned nationalisation to stave off the firm's collapse in the wake of Russia's assault in Ukraine.

The German government agreed in September to nationalise the debt-laden company after Moscow's closure of a key gas pipeline and sky-high energy prices left Uniper facing bankruptcy.

But the initial €8 billion ($8.25 billion) cash injection from the government "will not be sufficient to stabilise Uniper", the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Another capital increase to the tune of $26 billion will be needed to help cover "the enormous additional costs of the Russian gas cuts that continue to be primarily borne by Uniper", CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

The revised figure comes after Berlin scrapped a controversial plan to make German consumers pay a gas levy to help importers cope with rising prices, which would have covered some of Uniper's costs.

The government will finance the rescue out of a €200 billion ($206 billion) "special fund" designed to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses.

Uniper said it would ask shareholders to formally approve the rescue deal on December 19.