WORLD
3 MIN READ
Casualties as militants strike Burkina Faso villages
Two separate attacks in the north of the African country leave at least 14 people dead, including eight civilian army auxiliaries, sources tell AFP news agency.
Casualties as militants strike Burkina Faso villages
Disgruntled army officers have carried out two coups this year in a show of anger at failures to roll back the insurgency in the African country. / TRTWorld
November 23, 2022

At least 14 people have been killed in two separate attacks by militant groups in Burkina Faso's north, including eight civilian army auxiliaries, security and local sources have said.

"Armed individuals attacked the village of Safi early on Monday," a security source told the AFP news agency on Tuesday, with the auxiliary VDP militia losing eight people.

The attack was confirmed by a local source.

Six civilians were separately killed near Markoye, the security source added.

"The terrorists kidnapped three young people on the Salmossi-Markoye road, who were then found dead in the bush on (Monday)", a relative of one of the victims told AFP.

"They robbed several people... and carried away vehicles."

READ MORE: Militants kill over dozen in attack on Burkina Faso military supply mission

Coups and conflict 

Recommended

One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina has been struggling with a militant offensive since 2015.

Thousands of civilians and members of the security forces have died and around two million people have been displaced.

Disgruntled army officers have carried out two coups this year in a show of anger at failures to roll back the insurgency.

The deterioration in the country's security situation has been used to justify the two coups this year.

The first, in January, saw a military junta led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba overthrow elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The second, in September, saw Captain Ibrahim Traore come to power as he and his supporters ousted Damiba.

Traore has been appointed transitional president with the declared aim of taking pack huge swathes of territory held by "hordes of terrorists".

READ MORE: 'Terrorist attack' kills many soldiers, wounds dozens in Burkina Faso

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people