WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali bans French-backed NGOs' activities — govt
Bamako’s move came after Paris decided to cut development aid to the African nation.
Mali bans French-backed NGOs' activities — govt
Interim Prime Minister Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said that it was a response to France's recent halt to development aid for Mali. / Reuters Archive
November 22, 2022

Mali's military government has announced a ban on the activities of NGOs funded or supported by France, including humanitarian groups, amid a worsening row between Paris and Bamako.

The West African nation's interim Prime Minister Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga justified the move in a statement on social media on Monday, calling it a response to France's recent halt to development aid for Mali.

The French Foreign Ministry said last week it had made the decision, which came three months after finalising its pull-out of forces from the country, over Bamako's alleged use of paramilitaries from Russian group Wagner.

Bamako denies this, acknowledging only the support of Russian military "instructors".

Maiga spoke in his statement of "fanciful allegations" and "subterfuge intended to deceive and manipulate national and international public opinion for the purpose of destabilising and isolating Mali".

Recommended

"As a result, the transitional government has decided to ban, with immediate effect, all activities carried out by NGOs operating in Mali with funding or material or technical support from France, including in the humanitarian field," it said.

Last week a Foreign Ministry source said France would maintain its humanitarian aid as well as financing for "civil society organisations" in Mali.

READ MORE: Mali seeks UNSC meet to share 'evidence' of France arming militants

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people